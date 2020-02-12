🔥Watch: Jim Carrey Shows Us That He Can Still Do His Grinch Face🔥

Jim Carrey is still a draw even if he isn’t Hollywood’s most bankable star anymore. As part of the promotional circuit for his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey has (I assume) been talking about a great many things to fill the time and today we’re going to touch on one of those things in particular. How avant-garde.

It’s been 19 years since Carrey starred in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, where he played the eponymous green stooge. 19 years later, though, the actor has demonstrated that he still knows how to pull off his frankly terrifying Grinch face.

See for yourself below:

Jim Carrey recalls playing the Grinch 😂pic.twitter.com/iTVXDUivNk

— Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) February 9, 2020

Remind me not to find myself alone with Jim Carrey in a darkened room. Admittedly, the odds of that happening are slim, but you know, better safe than sorry. Also, I’m going to be having nightmares for weeks now after watching the clip above.

As for what to expect from his new movie, well, Sonic the Hedgehog is out on Valentine’s Day – this year conveniently scheduled by Pope Gregory XIII for a Friday. That old romantic. Whether Sonic’s vaunted redesign improves its prospects at the box office remains to be seen, but everyone’s buzzing to find out and I, for one, literally can’t sit still.

Forgive me if I went over old ground with regard to the redesign hoo-ha – finding new angles to dissect for a film about a blue hedgehog with lightning shoes is, well, tricky. If you have any socio-historical arguments to make about Sonic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Batman Forever or any of JC’s movies, you’re welcome to leave them in the comments section. The only selection from his oeuvre that I’ve seen is Horton Hears a Who (which is a good film, actually). But I can’t give you anything else. Gotta watch ‘em all, I guess. Wait, wrong franchise.