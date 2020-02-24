🔥Watch: Jane Foster Powers Up In Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Trailer🔥

Marvel shocked the world when they announced that Natalie Portman would be returning to the MCU to become the next Thor. Now, in anticipation of the hugely anticipated film, a fan-made trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has surfaced that shows off one mighty Jane Foster.

Portman made it clear after Thor: The Dark World that she was no longer interested in playing the love interest of a long-haired powerful man-child, and given how many times the poor woman has done that in her career, not many can blame her. The actress was noticeably absent from Thor: Ragnarok, with a young Avengers fangirl offering Thor sympathy for being dumped by Portman’s character, thus solidifying Jane’s exit from the MCU – or so we thought.

Now she’s back in the mix for Love and Thunder and YouTube channel Smasher has put together a pretty awesome fan-made trailer for the pic. It features several familiar faces from the franchise and gives us a tantalizing glimpse of Portman’s reinvention of the classic character. Like Thor, Odin, and Captain America before her, Jane Foster is worthy to wield Mjolnir and all the power that it entails.

Of course, along with Jane returning, there’ll also apparently be multiple versions of the mischievous Loki, while Cate Blanchett’s Hela is rumored to make an MCU comeback, too, and the next Thor film seems like as good a place as any for that to go down. Christian Bale is also in talks for a role and there’ve even been rumors of Silver Surfer debuting in Love and Thunder, with Keanu Reeves reportedly eyed for the part. Though that’s far from confirmed.

Whatever happens in the next chapter of the hero’s legacy, if it’s anything like this teaser, fans are surely in for another treat when Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder descends into theaters on November 5th, 2021.