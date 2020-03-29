🔥Watch: It’s Jackie Chan Vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger In New Iron Mask Clip🔥

Without a doubt, Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two of the biggest action heroes in the world and many have often asked the question of what would ever happen if the two powerhouses squared off in a movie? Well, luckily for us, the folks over at Signature Entertainment are now set to answer that with The Iron Mask, which will see the legendary superstars duking it out on the big screen.

The project has had a long, complicated road to release so far. In fact, The Iron Mask wasn’t even its original title. Throughout its development, it was called Journey To China: The Mystery of Iron Mask, Viy 2: Journey to China and Mystery of Dragon Seal. But it’s finally made it through production and is ready for us to lay eyes on, with the newly released clip up above teasing just a bit of the exciting showdown that it promises to bring us.

The Russian-Chinese production actually released overseas back in 2019 under the aforementioned title of Viy 2: Journey to China and though it was set for its premiere in North America on April 10th, that obviously won’t be happening anymore given that theaters across the continent have closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear as yet when we may see it now, but a digital-only release around the same time seems likely.

In any case, The Iron Mask should be a lot of fun for action fans as the last time we saw Chan and Schwarzenegger on screen together was in the 2004 remake of Around the World in 80 Days. And while both of them are arguably past their prime and getting up there in age, we’re still looking forward to seeing them go head to head in The Iron Mask. Let’s just hope that the film arrives on these shores sooner rather than later.