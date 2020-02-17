🔥Watch Harrison Ford Confuse Carbonite With Kryptonite And Not Care At All🔥

Harrison Ford exists somewhere on the Hollywood spectrum beyond “Legendary” status. That’s what happens when you play the likes of Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard and countless more roles over the course of a career. You’re an instant icon. Of course, it also means that you have to answer questions about these roles for the rest of your life. That’s the cross to bear. So it’s pretty adorable to watch Ford answering this question about Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and possibly believe that maybe he played Superman at one point in his career?

The question comes from FOX 32 entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton, who also co-hosts the ReelBlend Podcast here on CinemaBlend. Hamilton is a super-fan for Star Wars, and used some time on the Call of the Wild junket to ask Ford about the iconic “I know reply” to Carrie Fisher. That’s when this happened.

Jake Hamilton, as you can tell, was framing the discussion based on the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Which reminds readers just how long Harrison Ford has been answering questions about that galaxy far, far away. And to Ford’s credit, he’s giving a legit answer about the formation of the line, as a character moment for Han, who is willing to be sarcastic and aloof, even in the face of mortal danger.

Now, I have watched this over and over, and I still can’t tell if Harrison Ford is mixing up Kryptonite and Carbonite on purpose, to either entertain himself, or throw off Hamilton… or possibly even test him to see if the reporter has the stones to CORRECT Harrison Ford. Which he does! Good on you, Jake. And it leads to an all-time Ford reply, when he deeply sighs and utters:

Kryptonite, carbonite… I just work here.

Perfect. Harrison Ford gives zero fucks, and almost loves reminding people of that.

This isn’t the only gem in Jake Hamilton’s interview. He actually snuck in a fan question for Harrison Ford, and you are going to really dig who it is from.

Harrison Ford is hard at work promoting his latest film, a live-action (with CGI enhancement) adaptation of the classic novel, The Call of the Wild. Ford plays John Thornton, a man who befriends a wandering pup and forms a bond that can’t be broken.

Look for Ford in The Call of the Wild when it opens in theaters on February 21.