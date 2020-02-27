🔥Watch: First Trailer For Candyman Reboot Is Truly Terrifying🔥

Jordan Peele is a filmmaker who’s in high demand right now, and rightfully so.

Having impressed everyone with his expertly crafted thriller Get Out, he then took an even deeper dive into the American psyche with the chilling and unsettling Us. Even despite all this success, though, he’s not one to rest on his laurels and continues to keep busy with multiple new projects.

Aside from bringing The Twilight Zone into the 21st century in an effective manner, Peele is is also overseeing the reboot of Candyman, which currently has Nia DaCosta behind the camera, with the Get Out director penning the script and producing. To date, we haven’t seen or heard much from the fresh take on the beloved classic, but at long last, we have the very first trailer for the pic and as you can see up above, it teases a whole new world of horror, opening up the story to a new generation of viewers.

Though it leaves us with a ton of questions about what exactly’s going on and curious to learn more, what’s presented here certainly looks promising and genuinely terrifying at times, too. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looks terrific in the lead role as well, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out later this year.

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

Thankfully, the buzz surrounding the reboot has been nothing but positive so far and this footage certainly fills us with excitement. Or maybe we should say cautious optimism, as we all know how many horror reboots look promising only to end up flopping.

Still, it’s hard not getting a bit excited when original star Tony Todd has already teased moments in the movie which will apparently see the audience brought to their feet, likely in shock by the content they’re watching. But the true test will be when Candyman reaches theaters on June 12th, 2020.