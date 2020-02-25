🔥Watch: First Candyman Teaser Trailer Will Hook You In🔥

We’re now only a few months out from the release of Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, and it looks like the promotional campaign is about to get underway.

We’ve heard whispers of the first trailer debuting very soon and now, we can confirm that it’ll arrive this Thursday. Better yet, the studio has teased us with a quick bite-sized look at it which you can check out up above. It doesn’t offer a whole lot, but it should be enough to keep you going until later this week, when the full thing drops online. Not to mention we’ve also got the first poster as well, which can be seen down below.

As it stands, the new Candyman has quite a bit of hype behind it, thanks to the involvement of the aforementioned DaCosta (Little Woods) and Get Out and Us helmsman Jordan Peele, who’s producing and co-wrote the script. Throw in a cast that includes the return of several actors from the original, and tons of fresh new faces, too, and you’ve got all the makings of a very promising horror remake.

Unfortunately, though, there’s still much we don’t know about the movie. Perhaps most importantly is how exactly original Candyman Tony Todd is involved remains unclear. We’ve been told that he’ll definitely have some kind of presence in the film, but his exact role hasn’t been revealed just yet.

And as far as plot details go, things are similarly hazy. The new effort will act as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 original, and will return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the story began, but beyond that we don’t know much. Here’s hoping the first Candyman trailer will fill in some of those blanks then, ahead of the pic’s release in theaters on June 12th.