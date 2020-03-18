🔥Watch: First 10 Minutes Of Star Wars Documentary The Skywalker Legacy🔥

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is destined to go down in cinematic history as a big missed opportunity. The plot was nonsensical, the retcons of the previous film were puzzling and the editing made it exhausting to watch. Now, it’s available on digital home release (a little earlier than planned due to the Coronavirus), but it might be best to wait for the Blu-ray as the package contains The Skywalker Legacy, which might just make a bad film worth buying.

The feature-length documentary shows us what went on during the production of The Rise of Skywalker and will also offer an overview of the entire nine-movie Skywalker saga. And now, you can check out the first ten minutes in the player up above.

The footage is somewhat tempered by knowing how The Rise of Skywalker ended up, though the cast themselves are consistently entertaining. There seems to be a lot of clips of the always fun John Boyega in the documentary, whose enthusiasm for being in a Star Wars film is infectious. Plus, there’s a quick scene with him and Oscar Isaac hanging out, and if there’s more of that in the full documentary, it’ll be worth the price of admission alone.

It’s probably too much to hope that The Skywalker Legacy will shed any light on the reported clashes between Abrams and Lucasfilm higher-ups like Kathleen Kennedy though. Soon after the film’s release, we saw a bunch of stories that the director’s original cut of the movie was a huge improvement on what we eventually got, and that many of The Last Jedi retcons were forced upon the pic after the producers were spooked by the angry fanbase. Still, this looks like a quality documentary and will no doubt feature some really cool and interesting behind-the-scenes footage.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to buy on Digital, with the Blu-ray hitting shelves on March 31st.