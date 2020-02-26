🔥Watch El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel and UK kick-off time🔥

El Clasico returns on Sunday as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in a match which could decide the destination of the Spanish title.

LaLiga champions Barcelona currently lead the way with 55 points after 25 games, capitalising on Real’s recent slip-ups with Los Blancos two points behind.

Barca have yet to fully convince with Quique Setien now in charge, but four LaLiga wins in a row leave the Blaugrana in pole position to retain their title.

But the biggest remaining test awaits for Barca at Santiago Bernabeu, where a win for Zinedine Zidane’s men would see Real leapfrog their fierce rivals into top spot.

All eyes will be on Madrid on Sunday, and here’s how you can follow all the action…

Real Madrid vs Barcelona | The history of El Clasico

El Clasico kick-off time

The match will kick off at 9pm CET/8pm GMT.

Here are the kick-off times for fans in India, China, Japan, Brazil, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, the UAE and Indonesia…

(LaLiga)

TV channel and live stream

The match will be shown on LaLigaTV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV and the Premier Player OTT streaming service for £11.99 per month or £99 per year.

Fans can also add LaLigaTV as a standalone service via Premier Sports, for £5.99 per month or £49 per year.

In Pictures | Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico | 18/12/2019

Standard Sport coverage

We will have live coverage on our rolling match blog with expert analysis from Ben Hayward at the Bernabeu.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.