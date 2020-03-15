It’s starting to become a grand tradition here. Of course, we’re talking about the much-loved, much-hyped, completely and utterly revered fan trailer. Look, someone’s got to give it the big build-up. And it just so happens that person is me.

For your consideration today is a Black Adam fan trailer. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently pencilled in to star as the character in a planned DC movie, as well as a Shazam! sequel, but for now, we’re going to have to make do with our imaginations, and you can check out this latest video in the box above. That’s not a command, but given that’s what I’m here to promote, you’re gently encouraged to do so.

Johnson’s Black Adam movie is set to begin principal photography this summer, ahead of a planned release in December 2021. That gives it plenty of time to avoid the coronavirus pandemic. And there you were thinking a whole article was going to go by without reference to it. Sorry to disappoint you, but COVID-19 is going to call my prose home for a little while yet.

Back to Black, though, and it’s somewhat surprising that it’s taken Le Rock this long to commit himself to a superhero part – the natural culmination of his rise to superstardom, I suppose. Too much of his time as an A-lister has been spent making bad B-list B movies (Skyscraper, Rampage, I did this list a while ago), but Black Adam ought to correct that line of flops. Still got a wait on our hands till we get there, though.

If you have any thoughts on the pic, or on this fan trailer, speak now or forever hold your peace. Usually when I check back it’s the latter, but I’ll always hold out hope that some brave soul has something beautiful to say. I can dream, right?