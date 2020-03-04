🔥Watch: Disney Releases Poignant Lando And Poe Clip From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker🔥

After fans had been campaigning for him to come back ever since the Prequel Trilogy began, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally featured the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. The former administrator of Cloud City didn’t have a large amount of screentime, but he did have some memorable moments in the movie all the same. Case in point: the poignant scene when Lando imparts a few words of wisdom to Poe Dameron in the wake of Leia’s death.

Ahead of TROS arriving on Digital HD in a couple of weeks, a ream of clips from the film have been officially released, including this two-hander between Williams’ Lando and Oscar Isaac’s Poe. The scene begins with the Resistance pilot speaking to the late general, teary-eyed and admitting he’s not ready to lead in her place. Lando enters and says the previous generations weren’t ready either.

Poe questions how Luke, Leia, Han and the Rebellion managed to destroy the Empire when they had nothing. “We had each other,” Lando replies. “That’s how we won.” These words go on to inspire Poe to call on the rest of the galaxy to come aid them in their fight with the Sith forces on Exegol. You’ll remember that, when things look dire and it seems no one’s coming, Lando returns in the Falcon, leading a legion of ships full of volunteers ready to do their bit.

On the same day TROS becomes available on digital, the film’s novelization also releases and it’ll confirm a major fact about Lando. In the film’s final moments, he meets Jannah, a reformed Stormtrooper who was taken from her family as a child. He asks her where she’s from, but she doesn’t remember. It’s widely believed that she’s actually Lando’s lost daughter though, something that’ll be made canon with the upcoming book.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is yours to buy on March 17th, with the Blu-Ray/DVD release arriving on March 31st.