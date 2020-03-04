🔥Watch: Disney Releases Kylo Vs. Rey Fight Scene From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker🔥

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, while divisive among fans, had many unforgettable action sequences, and one of them showed how Rey, the prodigy of the Force, would match up against Kylo Ren after relentlessly training for a year.

As part of the promotional campaign for the home release of Episode IX, Lucasfilm has shared several clips from some of the defining instances in the last movie of the Skywalker Saga, including the return of Han Solo, Luke and Leia training together, and Rey and Ben teaming up to stand against Emperor Palpatine. Now, it’s time to relive the moment of truth when Rey and Kylo came face to face one last time on the ruins of the Death Star on one of Endor’s moons.

To give you some context, Rey and the team realize that the Sith Pathfinder is in a vault in the ruins of the Death Star II. So they travel to Kef Bir and locate the planet-destroying station. After finding Darth Sidious’ Throne Room, Rey receives a vision of her Dark Side counterpart, before getting interrupted by Kylo who had followed her there. The two then engage in yet another lightsaber battle, this time to settle the old score.

As you can see in the clip above, Rey and Kylo are both equally skilled at swinging a lightsaber and using the Force. Still, if it weren’t for Leia, Kylo would have killed Rey as he eventually managed to get the upper hand and throw his opponent down.

Unfortunately, though, these duels between Rey and Kylo are the only lightsaber action you can expect to see in the last entry of the saga. It would’ve been cool to have Palpatine use his red lightsaber again after so long, but the producers ultimately decided to go with his signature weapon of Force lightning.

In any event, if you haven’t been able to go see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters, you can catch the digital edition or the Blu-ray disc when they arrive on March 17th and March 31st, respectively.