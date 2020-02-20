🔥Watch: Daniel Radcliffe’s On The Run In This New Guns Akimbo Clip🔥

Guns Akimbo, the wild action comedy film starring Daniel Radcliffe, will be coming out soon and to get fans excited, a new clip has been released online showing off some of the action as a badass Samara Weaving fires off a rocket launcher like a boss.

The movie was first announced back in 2017 and now, the Jason Lei Howden-directed motion picture will finally arrive later this month. For those who haven’t been keeping up, it follows Radcliffe’s character Miles, a regular video game programmer whose life gets turned upside down when he becomes a contestant on Schism, a dark web site that live-streams people killing each other gladiator-style.

In the film, Miles wakes up with guns bolted to his hands and is forced to compete in the insane contest. He isn’t a killer though, so his first instinct is to run, which we can see in the clip above. Here, he’s seen running late to meet with his girlfriend Nova, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. He believes he’s safe once inside the car with her, but he’s dead wrong, as Samara Weaving’s character Nix arrives and begins to load her devastating weapon.

But unfortunately for her, Miles is able to chill out long enough to escape. That isn’t enough to stop Nix from still blowing something up, though. A drone spying on the situation catches her sights, so of course, she takes it out. From the looks of this clip, it’s safe to say that the pic won’t be holding anything back when it comes to violence and mayhem.

Guns Akimbo hits select theaters and arrives On Demand on February 28th, and promises to be a truly insane and wild ride. Don’t miss it.