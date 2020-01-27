🔥Watch Billie Eilish give her debut Grammys performance with ‘When The Party’s Over’🔥

Billie Eilish gave her first Grammys performance at the 2020 ceremony earlier tonight (January 26).

The pop star took to the stage during the televised ceremony to perform a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’, which features on her acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas for the performance, with her collaborator and sibling accompanying her on the piano. You can watch their 2020 Grammys appearance below now.





Shortly afterwards, Eilish and Finneas returned to the stage to collect the trophy for Song Of The Year. In her acceptance speech, Eilish said: “So many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry.

“Thank you so much, this is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen ever in my whole life. I grew up watching them […] I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kinda things, but I genuinely wanna say I’m so grateful.”





She continued: “I only wanna say that I’m grateful and I’m so honoured to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you.”

Finneas added: “This is a really, really big deal […] We just make music in a bedroom together. We still do that and they let us do that. This is to all of the kids that are making music in their bedroom today – you’re gonna get one of these.”

The Song Of The Year win followed Eilish winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Finneas, meanwhile, won the award for Producer, Non-Classical.

Other winners at the 2020 Grammys include Lizzo, Tool, Lil Nas X, Cage The Elephant, Rosalía and more.