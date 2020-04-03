🔥Watch: Adam Sandler Shares His Quarantine Song On Jimmy Fallon’s At-Home Tonight Show🔥

There is no denying that these are dark times. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has spun out of control, forcing many governments to enforce strict social and travel bans, and some countries have even went so far as to completely prohibit people from leaving their homes. The virus has now infected almost 1.1 million with a death toll rapidly chugging towards 60,000.

Perhaps most frightening of all, hospitals are being overrun with patients globally, and with very limited supplies of essentials like masks, gloves, and protective gowns, doctors and nurses are being forced to come into close contact with infected people under-geared, increasing the likelihood that they’re exposed to the virus themselves.

It’s an unfortunate and concerning situation, so comedian Adam Sandler – famous for his goofball comedy flicks and funny but often heartfelt songs – has taken it upon himself to write an ode for those on the frontlines risking their lives every day. He debuted the ditty while appearing on late night show host Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show From Home, which is exactly what it sounds like.

You can watch the video of Sandler’s “Quarantine Song” below:

— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 3, 2020

Of course, Adam Sandler shocked the world recently when he diverged from his usual comedic roles and starred in the critically-acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems. The film sits at an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and did pretty well at the box office, too, with many longtime fans of the actor excitedly showing up to see him branch out into new territory.

Uncut Gems also went on to be nominated for Best Picture and plenty of other awards, and it earned Sandler a Best Male Lead win at the Independent Spirit Awards in February. If you haven’t checked it out yet, be sure to do so as it’s now on Netflix in most territories.