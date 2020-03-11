🔥Washington University extends spring break, closing campus housing over coronavirus concern🔥

ST. LOUIS — Citing concern over the coronavirus, Washington University announced Wednesday that it would suspend in-person classes until at least April 30, almost the end of the semester.In a message to students and staff, Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin said the university also will extended spring break — which began this week — for an additional week, with class instruction resuming online March 23. Students in campus housing who had not left for spring break were asked to leave university residence halls and university apartments by Sunday and return home for the rest of the spring semester. Those who had left campus for break were told not to return to residence halls to collect personal items. Campus housing would be “inaccessible,” Washington University said.The university’s campuses will remain open and faculty and staff were told to continue reporting to work as usual. Martin wrote that the university has decided to “err on the side of caution” with the moves.”We know these are major decisions,” he wrote. “We know they will cause disruption and inconvenience for many of you. And we regret that the circumstances are requiring us to take such an unusual course of action. I assure you we have not made these decisions lightly. We’re doing what we believe is absolutely necessary to protect our community.”Washington University has about 15,000 total students at its main campus on the St. Louis border and at its medical school in the Central West End. It’s one of the region’s larger employers, with about 16,000 staff.