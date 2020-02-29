washington-state-reports-first-coronavirus-death-in-united-states

Washington state reports first coronavirus death in United States

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, according to a news release.

State health officials were due to provide more information at a news conference on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (2100 GMT), according to the statement. No other details were immediately available.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Nick Zieminski

