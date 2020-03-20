🔥Washington state reports eight new coronavirus deaths🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
washington-state-reports-eight-new-coronavirus-deaths

(Reuters) – Washington state on Thursday reported eight more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the death toll there to 74, the most of any U.S. state.

The majority of those deaths have come in the Seattle area, clustered around a long-term nursing care facility in the suburb of Kirkland where the respiratory illness first surfaced in the United States.

Washington state has confirmed more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 statewide, prompting Governor Jay Inslee to sign legislation this week approving $200 million in emergency funds intended to slow the spread of the disease.

At least 199 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, where the number of confirmed cases has surged past 12,000.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool

You May Also Like

alberta`s-first-covid-19-death-believed-to-be-through-community-transmition-to-man-in-his-60s

🔥Alberta`s first COVID-19 death believed to be through community transmition to man in his 60s🔥

DU SOL Date Sheet 2020 (sol.du.ac.in) BA BCom 1st 2nd 3rd Year Exam Programme

st.-louis-area-coronavirus-testing-increasing,-but-most-sick-people-still-can’t-get-tested

🔥St. Louis area coronavirus testing increasing, but most sick people still can’t get tested🔥

us.-senate-to-seek-deal-on-$1-trillion-coronavirus-economic-aid-package

🔥U.S. Senate to seek deal on $1 trillion coronavirus economic aid package🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *