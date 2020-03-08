washington-state-mulling-mandatory-measures-to-contain-coronavirus

🔥Washington State mulling mandatory measures to contain coronavirus🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington State is considering whether mandatory measures may be needed to curb social gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state, Governor Jay Inslee said on Sunday.

“We certainly are contemplating requirements for what we call social distancing,” Inslee said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We are contemplating some next steps, particularly to protect our vulnerable populations, and our nursing homes and the like, and we are looking to determine whether mandatory measures are required,” he added.

He said the public had responded well with voluntary measures so far, but that more may need to be done.

“That’s working, but we may have to go to the next step.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Related Posts

supreme-court-judges-could-face-interviews-by-mps-before-getting-the-job,-suggests-attorney-general

🔥Supreme Court judges could face interviews by MPs before getting the job, suggests Attorney General🔥

John koli
former-donald-trump-adviser-roger-stone-should-spend-up-to-nine-years-in-jail,-prosecutors-say

🔥Former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone should spend up to nine years in jail, prosecutors say🔥

John koli
us.-says-ramping-up-efforts-to-guard-against-coronavirus,-mulls-sweeping-powers

🔥U.S. says ramping up efforts to guard against coronavirus, mulls sweeping powers🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *