🔥Washington state governor approves $200 million in coronavirus emergency funds🔥

FILE PHOTO: Governor Jay Inslee gestures as he speaks next to King County Executive Dow Constantine during a news conference held to announce measures to combat the spread of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

(Reuters) – Washington state Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed legislation approving $200 million in emergency funds intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“This bill is really about protecting what we hold most dear, our lives and the lives of our loved ones,” Inslee said in signing the bill at the state capital in Olympia.