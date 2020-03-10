washington-state-considering-‘real-action’-to-slow-coronavirus:-governor

🔥Washington state considering ‘real action’ to slow coronavirus: Governor🔥

News
mariya smith0

OLYMPIA, Wa. (Reuters) – Washington state Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday said he was considering “real action” to prevent a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

Asked at a press conference whether he was considering mandatory measures to slow the virus, Inslee said: “I would not be shocked if we have some news on that in the next few days.”

Reporting By Deborah Bloom in Olympia, Washington, additional reporting and writing by Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Franklin Paul

