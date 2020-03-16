🔥Washington state announces six more deaths from coronavirus, death toll in state now at 48🔥

(Reuters) – Washington state health officials said on Monday that the death toll from coronavirus in the state had risen by six to a total of 48.

All six of the new deaths came in King County, where a long-term care facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland was the site of one of the nation’s first outbreaks of COVID-19.

Washington confirmed 904 cases of the respiratory illness as of Monday, according to an update on the state health department’s website.

