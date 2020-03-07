washington-state-announces-new-coronavirus-death,-15th-in-us.

🔥Washington state announces new coronavirus death, 15th in U.S.🔥

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus, bringing to 15 the total deaths from the respiratory illness in the United States.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland said the state had confirmed the case. Kirkland is the site of an outbreak at a nursing facility where at least six people have died of COVID-19.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Related Posts

qatar-foundation-rejects-us.-university’s-reason-for-scrapping-event-after-anti-gay-backlash

Qatar Foundation rejects U.S. university’s reason for scrapping event after anti-gay backlash

mariya smith
russell-tovey:-wise-beyond-his-years-and-years

🔥Russell Tovey: Wise beyond his years and years🔥

John koli
nevada-unveils-new-“caucus-tool”-to-help-tabulate-results

Nevada unveils new “caucus tool” to help tabulate results

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *