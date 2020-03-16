🔥Washington mayor orders restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms to close🔥

Kids perform skateboard tricks at Freedom Plaza, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday ordered business including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theaters and health clubs in the city to close for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order also bans gatherings of more than 50 people.

Reporting by Eric Beech

