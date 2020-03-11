🔥Washington, D.C., recommends cancellation of large gatherings🔥

washington,-dc.,-recommends-cancellation-of-large-gatherings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington, D.C., health authorities on Wednesday recommended that any gatherings of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed through March 31 to help control the spread of coronavirus in the nation’s capital.

“DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or canceled,” the city’s Department of Health said in a statement. “We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

