Washington County deputies kill man while responding to possible suicide

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff’s deputies here shot and killed a man Friday night while responding to a residence about a possible suicide, police said.Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said he would not release the names of the deputies or of the man shot until police finished investigating.Around 8:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of North State Highway 21 near Washington State Park for a possible suicide.When they arrived, a female resident told the deputies that the person had not committed suicide but was asleep in a bedroom.“Due to the nature of the call, deputies requested to speak with the male subject, which the female granted,” the sheriff said in a statement.Deputies found the man awake in bed. One deputy observed blood in the sink and bathtub of an adjacent bathroom, according to the release.The man’s hands and body were covered with blankets, so the deputies requested to see his hands to check for injuries. At first, the man refused to show his hands. He talked about the deputies dying.When the man revealed his hands, he had a pistol in one hand and a shotgun in the other, the release stated. He pointed the guns at two deputies and threatened to kill everyone there.“Deputies tried to deescalate the situation, but the male subject continued to tell the deputies they were not leaving alive,” Jacobsen stated. “The male subject then moved the pistol aiming it at a deputy’s head, at which point fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the deputy discharged his firearm striking the male subject causing fatal injuries.”The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting along with the Washington County Coroner’s office. The final report will be forwarded to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

