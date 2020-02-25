🔥Warren Buffett, world's 4th richest man, is finally using a smartphone🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The world’s fourth richest man and Apple shareholder Warren Buffett has revealed he has finally joined the rest of the modern world, swapping his ancient fliphone for an iPhone 11.

Buffett, who once told CNN that he only throws things away after using them for “20 or 25 years”, explained to CNBC that his flip phone was “permanently gone.”

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO owns 5.5% of Apple and during a CNBC interview, he recognised that the smartphone is “part of hundreds and hundreds of millions of people’s lives”.

(Getty Images)

After being asked if it was now a part of his, Buffett said, “Ah, I’m glad you brought that up! I am now using – not very often – but I am now using the latest [iPhone] model.”

He told the interviewer, “You’re looking at an 89 year old guy that’s barely beginning to be with it.”

Buffett previously used a Samsung SCH-UH320 according to CNN, a flip phone that was released in 2010 and has since been discontinued.

He showed it off on CNN in 2013, joking that “This is the one Alexander Graham Bell gave me.”

He said of his old phone, “This is pretty impressive actually…I can dial people on this.”

Emails were still left up to his assistant, with Buffett adding that he has “everything I want. I’m happy.”

CNN also reported Apple CEO Tim Cook had attempted to send “several” iPhones to Buffett over the year, but to no avail.

Buffett’s current net worth is estimated at $87.5 billion by Forbes, thanks to his company Berkshire Hathaway which owns numerous companies including Dairy Queen, Geico, See’s Candies, Duracell and more.

Buffett, who is known as the Oracle of Omaha, said in an annual letter to shareholders that the company was “100% prepared for our departure.”

Buffett, who is 89 years old, said that he and his 96 year old vice chairman Charlie Munger had reached the “urgent zone” – something that they said was “not exactly great news for us”, but that shareholders “need not worry” about the impact their deaths would have on Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett: A very frugal billionaire

(AP)

1) He buys a $3.17 McDonald’s breakfast every day

Buffett famously eats one of three McDonald’s breakfast options every morning – two sausage patties, a sausage, egg and cheese patty or an egg and cheese patty.

2) He still lives in a modest five bedroom home in Omaha, which he bought in 1958 and is now worth a reported $650,000

3) He drives a $45k Cadillac XTS

“I only drive about 3,500 miles a year so I will buy a new car very infrequently” he told Forbes.

4) One of his biggest hobbies is playing bridge, the “only game” he’s better than Bill Gates at

“At least four sessions a week, about two hours a session” he said of his main hobby.