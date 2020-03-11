Warrants: Gunman in deadly Maryland Heights shooting stopped his medication weeks earlier

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A part-time janitor charged with gunning down a co-worker last month at the Maryland Heights Community Center had been prescribed lithium to treat bipolar disorder but stopped taking his medication weeks before the shooting, according to search warrants recently filed in court.

Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette, was killed by a co-worker at the Maryland Heights Community Center on Feb. 24, 2020.

Joseph Honkomp, the father of Michael J. Honkomp, 30, the janitor charged with killing Maria Lucas at the center last month, told detectives his son also had been diagnosed in high school with Asperger’s syndrome, the search warrants said.One of Michael Honkomp’s co-workers, a 60-year-old woman, told police Honkomp reported two to three weeks earlier that he had not been taking his medication.Honkomp has no criminal history, according to the warrants, which were filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court.The same co-worker also told police that Honkomp grew angry with Lucas because she “corrected him for using profanity over the community center radios,” and asked Honkomp to leave work for the day, the warrants said.”Honkomp then received his coat from the employee locker room, responded to the front desk, and is captured on video shooting the victim in the facial area at point blank range,” the warrants said. Michael Honkomp used a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, which police seized at the shooting scene along with two ammunition magazines.More than 150 people, many of them children, were at the community center when gunfire erupted there on Feb. 24. Honkomp was wounded by Maryland Heights officer Larry Jerrod, who confronted him in the lobby.

Jerrod was in the parking lot of the center at 2300 McKelvey Road when a person about 8: 15 p.m. alerted him to a man openly carrying a handgun in the lobby, the warrants said. Police said Jerrod rushed inside the complex’s first set of glass doors and encountered the gunman, who immediately fired at him through a second set of glass doors. The search warrants said Honkomp was recorded by surveillance cameras firing the first shot at Jerrod.Police said Honkomp and Jerrod exchanged more than 40 rounds. Honkomp was shot multiple times. Jerrod was not physically injured, nor were any of the many people who scattered to hide in closets, workout rooms, nearby homes and businesses.According to the search warrants, police searched Honkomp’s Florissant home in the 200 block of St. Daniel Lane where he lived alone for the past 11 years, as well as his 2004 Toyota Camry that was found parked in the community center parking lot.Among the items police seized from his home were 39 pill bottles, a car key, a gun box and a loaded extended magazine, the warrants said. Police seized four more pill bottles and a wooden club from Honkomp’s car.The suspect, who was still hospitalized Tuesday, was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action. Online court records don’t list an attorney for him.Lucas, 45, of Olivette, was laid to rest last weekend along with her father, Virgil H. Lucas Jr., who died about a week later from heart and kidney problems.

