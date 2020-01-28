🔥Warning over Northern Ireland roads as wintry showers and ice to cause disruption🔥







A Met Office warning for wintry showers and ice could lead to disruption throughout the morning rush hour today.

Covering all of Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and Wales, and northern England, today’s yellow weather warning marks the first Arctic blast of the winter season here.

In place until around 10am this morning, the unsettled weather will see showers of rain mixed with some hail and sleet falling on already frozen ground.

This will lead to potentially hazardous ice on untreated roads and pavements, with commuters advised to take extra care on their journey to work and school.

Country roads and cycle paths are likely to be most treacherous, with the Met Office advising that rain throughout the morning could likely wash away some of the grit on the worst surfaces.

The Met Office confirmed that temperatures today are likely to be no higher than 4C and some hill snow is likely, with flakes of sleet and snow not ruled out at lower levels throughout the day.

The main impact of the snow is likely to be restricted to areas of high ground above 200m where a few centimetres may settle.

Coming on the back of a period of milder weather, John Griffiths from the Met Office explained that the cause is due to Northern Ireland being in the midst of a colder air mass.

“Temperatures are a little below average for this time of year in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Colder temperatures are driving into these showers causing the wintry conditions.”

“There will be a few untreated stretches for a short time this morning before gritters are able to finish their routes. Through the early hours of the morning there might be a few more showers. We will still see some wintry showers throughout Tuesday and into Tuesday night.”

Thankfully the icy blast is set to be a relatively short one.

According to the forecasters, tomorrow is expected to bring some milder conditions, with temperatures up to around 8C.

However, it is expected to remain quite unsettled, with wet and windy conditions throughout much of the day. Thursday is expected to hold on to the milder temperatures of around 7C.

Last night saw some of the coldest temperatures of winter so far around the rest of the UK, with minus 10C in some areas of Scotland overnight.

