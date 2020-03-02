🔥Warning of possible hidden cluster as U.S. sees 2nd coronavirus death🔥

5m ago

Iran’s coronavirus toll climbs fast as disease kills a senior official

Iranian state radio says a member of a council that advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after falling ill from the new coronavirus. The report Monday said Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi had died. He was 71.The council advises Khamenei, as well as settles disputes between the supreme leader and parliament. His death comes as other top officials have contracted the virus in Iran, which has the highest death toll in the world after China, the epicenter of the outbreak.There were 66 dead and 1,501 confirmed cases of the new virus in the country, Iran Health Ministry spokesman Ali Reza Azizi said Monday. Experts worry Iran’s percentage of deaths to infections, around 5.5%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show.-Associated Press

11m ago

Head of South Korean sect apologizes for church’s role in virus spread

The leader of a South Korean sect linked to more than half the country’s 4,000-plus coronavirus cases apologized Monday for the spread of the disease. “I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people on behalf of the members,” said Shincheonji Church of Jesus head Lee Man-hee, his voice breaking.The 88-year-old twice got down on his knees to bow before reporters in Gapyeong, his head to the floor. “Although it was not intentional, many people have been infected,” he said. “We put our utmost efforts but were unable to prevent it all. I seek the forgiveness of the people. I am very thankful to the government for its efforts. I also seek the forgiveness of the government.”A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu — the country’s fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million and the center of the outbreak — before being diagnosed.- AFP

13m ago

South Korea reports 476 new cases

South Korea reported 476 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Reuters, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,212. In addition, two more deaths were reported, raising South Korea’s death toll to 22, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.South Korea has the most confirmed cases outside of China.

14m ago

Oregon and Rhode Island both announce second presumptive cases

The states of Oregon and Rhode Island both announced their second presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.”The second case is an adult household contact of the first presumptive case. The second adult is not hospitalized and is recovering,” the Oregon Health Authority said Sunday.The Rhode Island case is a teenager and is at home with “mild symptoms,” the state’s Health Department said Sunday. In addition, a third person with mild symptoms is being tested. Both the teenager and the person being tested, a woman in her 30s, went on the same trip to Europe as the man who tested positive for coronavirus Sunday morning.The trip was organized by Saint Raphael Academy, which will be closed this week, according to the RIDOH.”All 38 of the people who went on this trip will be self-monitoring for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision,” the Health Department said. “They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for these 14 days.”

18m ago

Florida announces two presumptive positive cases

Two patients in Florida have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said Sunday. These are the first confirmed cases in the state.”One adult resident of Hillsborough County and one adult resident of Manatee County,” the department said. “Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for.””Our health care professionals throughout the state are implementing the appropriate protocols and are ready to respond,” the department added.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency following the announcement.”I hereby direct the Florida Department of Health to make its own determinations as to quarantine, isolation and other necessary public health interventions as permitted under Florida law,” DeSantis said in the defalcation.

8m ago

Study: Virus could have been spreading undetected for weeks in Washington

Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, tweeted Saturday an analysis of a specimen from a new case in Snohomish County closely matched the specimen of the first known coronavirus case in the U.S., a person who had traveled recently from Wuhan, China. He said that indicates the virus has been spreading undetected in Washington for six weeks. “I believe we’re facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China,” Bedford wrote. Bedford said it appeared they were looking at a few hundred cases. Two new cases of the coronavirus were reported recently in the Seattle area, according to officials with the Washington State Department of Health. KIRO-TV reports the cases are currently being classified as “presumptive positives,” which means a test has come back positive at the Public Health Laboratory and is pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.