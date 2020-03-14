As Coronavirus continues to spread, and the world continues to panic, one Hollywood production after another has been shut down. In fact, at this point, there aren’t very many left still shooting. One of the last ones left up and running though was The Batman, with Warner Bros. stating that things would continue to chug along.

But now, it looks as if the studio has changed their mind, as Deadline reports that Matt Reeves’ upcoming DCEU pic has been put on hold for two weeks. That’s effective as of today, and though no one from the cast or crew has been diagnosed with the virus just yet, the decision was still made as a safety precaution to keep everyone safe.

In a statement released to the press, here’s what WB had to say about it:

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will be on a two-week hiatus starting today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

So, nothing too crazy then, and if it really only does last two weeks, then the film shouldn’t have to be delayed. Then again, with the way things are going, and the fact that the Coronavirus only looks to be getting worse, the studio may have to rethink their current plan and put production on hold for longer. But time will tell what happens.

In the meantime, The Batman is shaping up to be one of the hottest upcoming projects in Hollywood, with the pic looking to call upon Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Zero Year storyline and focus on Bruce Wayne’s early years as the titular hero. Throw in some exciting villains and terrific casting, and you have all the makings of another epic big screen outing for the Dark Knight.

The Batman swoops into theaters on June 25th, 2021 – for now. And if that should change, we’ll be sure to let you know.