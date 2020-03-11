🔥Warehouse flat for sale in same building as Kylie's recording studio🔥

A self-contained apartment is for sale in the same building as a recording studio used by Kanye and Kylie.

Live in a star-studded London recording studio — and other A-list pads

A one-bedroom apartment is for sale in the same building as west London’s most prominent recording studio.

The owners bought the former photography studio in Acton as a commercial unit and converted it to residential status to create a space for warehouse-style living.

Westpoint Studios, situated on the ground floor of the building, is frequently used by a number of big-name musicians including Adele, Kanye West, Stormzy and Kylie Minogue.

The self-contained flat for sale in the Art Deco building has a large open-plan living area, a partitioned private office and a big, modern fitted kitchen.

There is a shower room, and a guest cloakroom in the entrance hall.

With such a regular set of A-list visitors you just never know who you might bump into in this rock’n’roll home.

It is on the market for £625,000 with Hamptons International.