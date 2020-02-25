🔥War Breaks Out In The Latest Set Video For The Matrix 4🔥

Though 17 years have passed since Revolutions, the war between humanity and the machines rages on. And it’s spilled onto the streets of downtown San Francisco.

As you’ll see below, two set videos from The Matrix 4 have found their way onto the interwebs (watch them while you can!), featuring police vehicles, helicopters and a whole lot of explosions. It’s impossible to glean any story details from this footage alone, but we have a sneaking suspicion that this has been lifted from the sequel’s finale, given the sheer scope of the production. Or, at the very least, a pretty damn cool action sequence.

One thing we can tell you with absolute certainty is that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back, back, back as Neo and Trinity, respectively. How, exactly, they reunite in The Matrix 4 is still subject to debate, but previous set videos have hinted at some new powers for Moss’ fan favorite.

Matrix 4 creating a war zone in downtown San Francisco. Super low flying helicopters and explosions right on Market and Pine St. pic.twitter.com/a2dMkUIoNS

— Alberto Tretti (@albertotretti) February 23, 2020

Filming matrix for by my condo #matrix #matrix4 #matrixsanframcisco pic.twitter.com/9bPzSzHNwu

— SkyBobbyTv (@SkyBobbyTv1) February 23, 2020

Filming kicked off in San Francisco earlier this month and is expected to last throughout the summer, before a lengthy post-production process begins – those bullet-time sequences aren’t gonna’ render themselves! Chances are Twitter will continue to unearth more set videos as time wears on, particularly given the fact that this is the first live-action Matrix movie in almost two decades.

Also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, and Brian J. Smith, the film is coming to us by way of Lana and Lilly Wachowski, the creative duo behind the original trilogy and the legacy of The One.

The Matrix 4 officially boots online May 21st, 2021.