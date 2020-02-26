🔥Wanted: a Labour leader smart enough to rise above anti-Tory rants and preaching to the converted🔥

So far it looks like Keir Starmer is destined to win the Labour leadership. He’s been popular with members across the country for a long time and it seems like he’s well ahead.

Does that mean it’s in the bag as ballots drop this week? No. There are still five weeks to go until the result and many don’t realise the scale of the nostalgia for Jeremy Corbyn, and the terrifying levels of delusion among many active members about why we lost the election.

On Monday evening, a leaked recording by The Red Roar from an event for the far-Left’s candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey gave a depressing but familiar glimpse into the heart of the party. One woman ranted about how much she loathed people who had dared to vote Tory — she didn’t want them in her party and would rather lose without them, which is fortunate.

Another man expressed his fury that Labour had been defeated not by appalling leadership but by the “Israeli lobby” consisting of Margaret Hodge and Tom Watson. It was telling that Long-Bailey appeared to swiftly move the conversation onto Palestine but didn’t seem to call him out.

It reminded me of that wonderful Tracey Ullman sketch where she impersonates Jeremy Corbyn, saying: “I’ve spoken to every single anti-Semite in the Labour Party and I’ve told them — in no uncertain terms — ‘Tone it down a bit’.”

Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey

Long-Bailey is understandably trying to crank up this part of the membership to gain ground on Starmer. She famously gave Jeremy Corbyn 10 out of 10 for his leadership, and has even offered him a shadow cabinet position. This is catnip for those who would vote for him to be leader again if they could.

She’s been dubbed Continuity Corbyn. I think by that people mean she will continue Labour’s decline into political irrelevance and absurdity. But, to be fair, it’s not just Long-Bailey. Almost every leader and deputy hopeful has either pandered to Corbyn purists or come up with their own uniquely ludicrous idea.

These include suspending disloyal MPs, having another internal election in a year, giving all members a veto over military action, a special Tony Benn university of political thought where many of the man’s living relatives would be chased off campus for being Blairites, and the Daily Burgon — a free political newspaper for commuters. I mean, what a thing to do…

Of course, candidates have to chase the support of the members. But beware of bending the knee so far that you can never get up again. The next leader must be his or her own person. Yes, they must appeal to the base, but they also have to excite the public. They need the courage to be straight with members and the man or woman on the street.

Having pandered to the Left, a pivot to the commonsensical public who are mainly in the centre ground of political thinking will be hard to do. And I want a leader who has the guts to remind us members that the party doesn’t exist for us to make ourselves feel better.

So let’s all luxuriate in this indulgent, feel-good fantasy of internal politics for the next five weeks. Because after that, we members really shouldn’t matter. You, the public, should.

My objection to The Split’s power dressing

My latest binge has been BBC drama The Split. It’s Sex And The City meets LA Law. There are strong female leads, racy storylines, and lots of legal scenes. As someone who was the worst law student ever, I fantasise about yelling “Objection, your honour” in court, in a US accent.

But dramas aimed at women are so unrealistic. They portray the worst optical illusion of people “having it all”. Everyone is groomed to within an inch of their life.

Everyone — even if they are a struggling public-sector worker — lives in a town house with a kitchen the size of Camden.

And even though these characters are busy mums, wives and daughters who run a law firm, they also have the time — and most ludicrously the energy — to have affairs. Sometimes at the swimming pool. Which is always free of small children urinating.

The most unrealistic aspect is the styling. All the actresses, including Nicola Walker, stride across bridges in killer heels, vacuum-packed into tight outfits. Sometimes they’re wearing the most cruel telly myth of all — white suits which remain immaculate even after a bus ride. Seriously? We can only suspend our disbelief for so long.

Harry’s a class act

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way

I’m a big fan of Harry and Meghan so it was a huge honour to be asked to host a conference in Edinburgh today on sustainability and travel, organised by the Duke.

To say I was excited is an understatement.

I could barely sleep last night and was very nervous. But he couldn’t have been nicer.

He was warm, friendly, greeted me with a huge smile and a hug and told me to call him Harry.

Ayesha Hazarika during a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Edinburgh (PA)

And it’s great to see him working so productively on something which is timely and important. With or without his royal title, he’s a class act.