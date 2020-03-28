🔥Want To Watch Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice With Zack Snyder?🔥

Zack Snyder is one of the most generous directors with his fanbase. The man shares exclusive content constantly on his Vero social media page. And he just revealed that he has something amazing planned for DCEU followers, particularly those who love Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Snyder’s fans were supposed together in Detroit today, March 28, in honor of the film’s four-year anniversary. Coronavirus concerns meant that the screening was moved away from Detroit and on to Twitch. And at the end of the livestream, Snyder had this to say to the stream’s attendees:

That’s right. On Sunday, March 29, Zack Snyder plans to host a live commentary screening of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The director never recorded a commentary track for the movie’s DVD release, so this will be the first time that fans will get to hear him comments about the filmmaking process for his massive Man of Steel sequel.

Snyder hasn’t revealed the time of the live stream. Pay attention to his Vero page for those details. But as he says in the above video, once he arrives online, he will synch it up to one of the leaves falling, and then we will get to watch BvS with Zack Snyder, and hear his commentary!

As we all know, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ended up being Zack Snyder’s final movie in the DCEU. He stepped away from Justice League after a family tragedy, and replacement director Joss Whedon reworked significant amounts of the movie, changing it from Snyder’s vision.

An entire army of supporters fight daily to get Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League restored. (Perhaps you have heard of the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyder Cut?) And every time that Snyder contributes efforts to the DCEU and the movement like this, it fuels the fire of support that he has in the fanbase, and makes the people want to push harder to see what HIS sequel to BvS would have been.

Outside of that, I’d assume that Snyder is going to be able to provide some incredible behind-the-scenes stories for Batman v Superman, having never conducted a director’s commentary track for the movie before. Giving fans a look into his process proves, again, why Snyder is one of the most generous and in-tune filmmakers, always willing to discuss his craft and his art with the people who have shown him support.

So, do you think you will tune in to watch Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on Sunday with Zack Snyder?