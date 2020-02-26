Want to be on ‘The Great American Baking Show’? It’s a long process

1 of 2

The production crew films host Paul Hollywood and judge Sherry Yard in a scene from “The Great American Baking Show.”Photo by ABC.

Fame! Fortune! Baked goods!“The Great American Baking Show” is looking for a few good bakers to appear on the show’s next season. Applications are now being accepted, but only for a very limited time. If you want to be on the show, fill out an application and get it in as soon as possible.Of course, it isn’t as easy as that. It takes more than filling out a simple application to appear on one of the country’s most popular cooking shows.For one, the application is by no means simple. It has 75 questions on it, ranging from “How good do you think you are at baking?” to “Do you have a signature bake?” to “Have you had any baking disasters?”And only after you’ve answered all 75 questions (“What is your greatest ambition in life?” “Have you ever been arrested?”) does the difficult part of the process begin. Or at least it’s difficult for the 10 or so members of the show’s casting department.Matt Nakamura, the show’s casting director, said last week, “We have an entire process in place where we make sure the bakers are good bakers.”The written application — which includes photos of five things you have baked and a short video in which you explain why you would be a good candidate for the show — is the first step. Then comes a conversation to find out more about your knowledge and skill level — and also, one assumes, your personality.If you make it through that round, then comes the part where they actually eat something you have baked.“What we are looking for is really extremely talented amateur home bakers. There are people who are baking at home, are passionate about this baking hobby of theirs. We are looking for that they are passionate, that they love baking, that they have the skill and that they love baking a wide variety of things,” Nakamura said.The variety is important. You might make the best chocolate chip cookies in the world and your friends might rave endlessly about your peach pie, but if you can’t bake a good loaf of French bread, you are not going to be cast on the show.The show tests the contestants’ knowledge in several different areas of baking — sweet and savory, yeasted and non-yeasted, American and international. The winning bakers typically have an expansive knowledge of baking styles and a solid enough background that they can fake the things they don’t know.Not surprisingly, the show’s production office is staffed with people who are themselves good bakers — it’s an “amazing day” when people bring in baked goods for the office, he said.Nakamura also likes to bake, and working on the show has “absolutely, 100 percent made me more interested in baking.”So I decided to ask him questions from the application.Q. How good do you think you are at baking? How good would your husband/wife/parents/friends say you are?A. I think my wife would say I’m a decent baker, and the goal would be that anybody who makes the show would say that I am not nearly as good as they are.Q. Do you have a signature bake?A. I do OK pavlova, and I make pretty good naan. I do it on a grill.Q. Have you had any baking disasters?A. None that come to mind, actually.Applications for “The Great American Baking Show” are available online at thegreatamericanbakingshow.castingcrane.com. Contestants must be at least 18 years old, an American resident and an amateur baker.

