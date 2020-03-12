Four teenagers have been stabbed and seven people have been arrested following a knife fight in north-east London.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the scene in Manston Court, Walthamstow, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

The four teens, all about 15 or 16 years old, were rushed to hospital with stab or slash wounds. Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

Scotland Yard said officers had been called to reports of a group of youths fighting with weapons.

Seven arrests have since been made in total for offences including violent disorder, affray, and possession of an offensive weapon.

A crime scene was in place.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call police on 101 using the reference CAD 7922/11 Mar.