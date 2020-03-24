🔥Wally West Will Reportedly Appear In The Flash Movie🔥

After years of being stuck on the cosmic treadmill, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen finally looks set to be let loose on the DCEU in The Flash movie. The Scarlet Speedster has one of the richest mythologies in the DC comics universe, so there’s a lot for the film and potential sequels to mine. And it seems Warner Bros. is well aware of this as they may even introduce a future Flash straight away.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us that Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and that Diana will get her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 – that Wally West will likely appear in some capacity in The Flash. We’ve been told that, as you would expect, he’ll suit up as Kid Flash and operate as Barry’s sidekick.

What’s more, we’ve heard that the intention is for him to eventually replace Miller as the Fastest Man Alive, much as Wally West took over from Barry as the third iteration of the Flash in the comics. Back when Miller’s continued involvement was under question, WB did consider doing The Flash movie with Wally in the lead. And while that’s no longer necessary, they remain keen on making use of the hero anyways.

The DCEU’s interpretation of him will be the second live-action presentation of Wally following Keiynan Lonsdale’s character in The CW’s Arrowverse. Fans will be aware that this version switched up his familial connection to Barry and made him the brother of his girlfriend/later wife, Iris West. In the source material, he’s traditionally Iris’ nephew. Interestingly, we’ve been told that WB will retain this switch for the movie and Wally will likely be Iris’ sibling in the cinematic franchise, too.

Kiersey Clemons played Iris in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, but it’s currently unclear whether she’ll return for The Flash. It’s Andy Muschietti is in the director’s chair though and pre-production was due to begin next month, but the current health crisis has forced the studio to hit the pause button for now.