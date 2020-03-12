Walker Hayes bringing his ‘Triple Play Tour’ to Delmar Hall with Teddy Robb and Brandon Ratliff

Walker HayesCourtesy of David McClister

Walker Hayes is at Delmar Hall on May 7 as part of the “Triple Play Tour” with Teddy Robb and Brandon Ratliff. Concert time is at 8 p.m.Tickets are $15-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.Get more information at delmarhall.com.

