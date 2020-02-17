🔥Walker dies after falling in Glen Nevis fall during Storm Dennis gales🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A walker has died after falling in Glen Nevis as Scotland was hit by wild winds from Storm Dennis.

The 42-year-old man plunged from the path for the mountain Stob Ban on the south side of the glen on Sunday.

Police were told of the incident at 1pm and a search was launched.

After at least eight hours of searching, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was recovered by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

A yellow weather warning for wind was in place for the whole of Scotland on Sunday during the second storm to hit the UK in seven days.

Police have not released any further details about what caused the incident.

Inspector Isla Campbell, of Fort William police station, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“I would also take the opportunity to thank our partner agencies for their assistance.”

Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.