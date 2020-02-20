wales-xv-to-face-france-will-be-the-most-experienced-rugby-team-in-six-nations-history

Wales will field the most experienced Six Nations team ever when they host France in Cardiff on Saturday, with the starting XV containing a record 859 caps.

Wayne Pivac has made two changes to his starting XV, with Gareth Davies coming in for Tomos Williams at scrum-half, and Ross Moriarty replaces Aaron Wainwright on the blindside.

Williams and Wainwright are named on the bench, where Wasps’ lock Will Rowlands is in line for a debut.

“We want to build on what we have done so far and are looking to be more accurate with what we do and improve on that aspect,” said coach Pivac.

“Saturday is going to be a packed Principality Stadium, we know the atmosphere will be electric and it is set for a big day in Cardiff.”

France have made one change to their team, with centre Virimi Vakatawa returning from injury. That sees Gael Fickou move to the wing with Vincent Rattez out injured.

