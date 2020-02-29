🔥Wales suffer fresh injury scare before England Six Nations clash as Dan Biggar limps out of Northampton loss🔥

Wales have been offered hope over the condition of Dan Biggar ahead of their Six Nations showdown against England after the fly-half was injured on club duty.

With the Six Nations taking its second and last break of 2020 before the final two rounds of fixtures, Biggar started for Northampton in their Gallagher Premiership meeting with relegated Saracens at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

However, the 30-year-old lasted just 20 minutes of the Saints’ disappointing 27-21 home defeat before suffering a painful-looking knee injury during a collision and receiving treatment before being helped off the pitch.

Wales are already without the likes of Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell, while last week Cardiff wing Josh Adams – the top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup – was ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with an ankle injury.

George North has also been going through concussion protocols after the loss to France.​

Biggar would be a huge miss for the defending Grand Slam champions as they look to bounce back from successive defeats, though Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd has offered hope that the issue is not serious.

“I don’t think it is (a bad injury),” he said after the game. “He’s hyper-extended his leg in a collision and he seems to be moving relatively OK.

“I don’t think he’s got any major structural damage from what I’m led to believe, so it’s one of those ones where we’ll wait and see.”