🔥Wales star Josh Adams to miss England clash and rest of Six Nations with ankle injury🔥

Wales have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham after revealing that star wing Josh Adams will miss the remainder of the tournament through injury.

“Josh Adams will play no further part in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations following an ankle injury sustained in the match against France,” a statement from the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) read.

“He is due to have surgery this week and it is envisaged that he could return in 12 weeks for the latter stages of the Guinness PRO14.”

More to follow

