wales-confirms-first-case-of-coronavirus-taking-uk-total-to-17

🔥Wales confirms first case of coronavirus taking UK total to 17🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Wales has confirmed its first case of coronavirus bringing the UK total of infections up to 17. 

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, said in a statement: “I have confirmed that a patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the first confirmed case in Wales.”

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

several-tornadoes-reported-across-mississippi

Several tornadoes reported across Mississippi

mariya smith
chair-girl-apologizes-at-sentencing-hearing,-says-it’ll-‘never-happen-again’

Chair Girl apologizes at sentencing hearing, says it’ll ‘never happen again’

John koli
harvey-weinstein-trial:-actress-rosie-perez-says-annabella-sciorra&apos;s-told-her-about-alleged-rape

Harvey Weinstein trial: Actress Rosie Perez says Annabella Sciorra's told her about alleged rape

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *