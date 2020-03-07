🔥Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones wants World Rugby action over Joe Marler groin grab in England Six Nations clash🔥

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones hopes World Rugby investigate an incident involving Joe Marler during the first half of the Six Nations clash with England.

Tensions were high during a furious opening to Saturday’s showdown between old rivals at Twickenham, with an early scuffle breaking out that involved several players from both teams.

England’s loose-head prop Marler appeared to grab Jones’ groin area during the melee, with video of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

The episode appeared to be missed by officials and play quickly restarted, with England eventually going on to win a dramatic encounter 33-30 and seal a first Championship Triple Crown since 2016.

In Pictures | England vs Wales | 07/03/2020

“It was interesting. If I react I get a red card,” Jones told reporters after the game.

“Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it.

“Joe’s a good bloke, a lot of things happen on a rugby field but it’s difficult as a captain these days because you can’t say anything to the ref.

“I said it to the assistant ref and he didn’t see it.”