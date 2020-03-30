🔥Waitrose 'bans' couples and families from shopping together to help safeguard customers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Waitrose has asked couples and families not to shop together if possible, to reduce numbers in its supermarkets and help shoppers keep social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket chain hasn’t enforced a complete ban – but it’s asked its customers to shop alone if possible.

Waitrose has introduced the new plan to help shoppers and staff say safe.

Other rules include “dedicated marshals” to check people are staying at least two metres apart, in line with Government orders, as well as protective screens at checkouts and visors for employees.

And customers have been quick to praise the initiative.

“Smart move by Waitrose”, said one Twitter user. “One person per household allowed in store. No couples or families. Common sense.”

Another said: “Congratulations on keeping everyone safe”, while someone else tweeted: “Tremendous effort by Waitrose in Cheltenham today. As I waited outside after being told it was ‘one adult per household’ the way the staff engaged and boosted the public morale was inspiring. Applause to the unsung heroes!”

Waitrose is not the only supermarket to have introduced measures to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesco lets shoppers into its stores using a “one in, one out” policy, while Sainsbury’s makes customers queue two metres apart – something Waitrose also does.

Several supermarkets have now introduced restricted times for NHS staff and the elderly to do their shopping, after panic-buying saw some popular items like toilet roll disappear from shelves.