🔥Waitress West End run ends ahead of schedule due to coronavirus theatre closures🔥

The West End production of Waitress won’t be returning to the Adelphi Theatre when it reopens.

Waitress was already due to finish its London run in July to start a UK tour in November, but the closure of the country’s theatres due to coronavirus has accelerated the plan.

The musical’s producers announced the news on Twitter, saying: “It’s now unlikely that the diner will reopen once this period of uncertainty is over.”

The post added: “If things do change and there is a world in which we believe we could continue a run at the Adelphi before 4 July, we will be in touch with you.”

Sara Bareilles, who wrote the show’s music and lyrics, was starring in the London production alongside Gavin Creel up until it closed. They both left the show on March 14 to return to the USA before travel restrictions were enforced – but the whole West End went dark two days later.

Lucie Jones, who played the lead of Jenna before Bareilles and was due to return, posted a clip of her first night in the show saying: “My heart is broken. This video is from my first night as Jenna. I’ll never forget any of this.”

David Hunter, who was also due to return to the production to the role of Dr Pomatter, tweeted a picture of himself during curtain call with the caption: “Can’t we just do it one more time?”

Waitress first opened in March 2019, and follows a waitress at a diner, who dreams of leaving her job and toxic relationship and creating a new life for herself.

The tour will begin in Dublin in November.