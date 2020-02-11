waitress-&apos;given-$2,000-tip-by-customer-who-spent-$12&apos;

🔥Waitress 'given $2,000 tip by customer who spent $12'🔥

A waitress in the US state of Massachusetts was reportedly given a $2,000 dollar tip by a customer. 

The man surprised the server with the tip, worth £1,550, during the lunchtime rush at Harvest Market in Swansea, according to the Fall River Herald News. 

He paid his $12 (£9.30) bill for the salad bar and a drink using a credit card, the publication said.

As he left, he handed the receipt to the host and asked that she make sure his waitress had received the tip.

The woman, who declined to give her full name but said she goes by the name Leena, tried to thank the man once she realised the size of the tip.

Leena ran into the car park to flag him down but said he had already left.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told the paper.

