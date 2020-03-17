🔥Wait, Jared Leto Seriously Just Learned About Coronavirus?🔥

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting nearly every corner of the globe, so unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re quite familiar with it. Actually, that’s not quite true. Maybe you’ve been living in a desert with no communication with the outside world.

That’s the reason Jared Leto has only just now learned about the coronavirus, which you can read about below.

Taking to his social media pages, Jared Leto revealed that he spent the last 12 days in a desert to silently meditate, resulting in him and those accompanying him on the trip not hearing about any current events at this facility where they were staying. So it was understandably quite a shock when Leto’s trip ended and he suddenly learned that the world had been turned upside down by the coronavirus.

So now Jared Leto is catching up on what he’s missed and, like so many have already, is urging everyone to stay indoors and stay safe. Needless to say this is quite the unusual predicament in which the actor discovered how the coronavirus has swept the world, and now I can’t help wondering if there are people elsewhere who have been in isolation even longer than Leto and still don’t know what’s going on.

That said, Jared Leto isn’t the only person who was kept in the dark like this, as the casts of various Big Brother shows were also unaware of the coronavirus. Now there is the small matter that Leto’s Twitter account was active in the time that was on his desert meditation trip, but it’s a good bet that those tweets were sent out by his assistant or someone else on his team.

With his more recent acting credits including Suicide Squad, Blade Runner 2049 and The Outsider (not the same-named HBO miniseries), Jared Leto only has one movie set for release this year: Morbius, which will serve as the second entry in Sony’s live-action Marvel filled with Spider-Man characters, Leto plays the eponymous character, Michael Morbius, who comes up with a way to cure his rare blood disease, but ends up being afflicted with vampirism.

Right now, Morbius is set for release on July 31, but considering all the movie-related shakeups that have occurred over the last week due to the spread of the coronavirus, it might not stay in that slot. Mulan, The New Mutants, No Time to Die and Black Widow are just some of the movies that have been pushed back as the world deals with the coronavirus, and it’s even gotten to the point where Regal Cinemas has shut down all its locations as a precaution.

So depending on how long this pandemic lasts, it’s entirely possible that Morbius could end up being pushed back to later in 2020 or even into 2021. Should that happen, then one would imagine that would result in Venom 2, the third Sony Marvel universe movie, also being delayed to make room for Morbius’ later release.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on how the coronavirus is affecting the film and TV industries. Check out our 2020 release schedule to learn about what movies are still set to arrive later this year.