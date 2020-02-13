🔥Wait, Is Lady Sif Coming Back To The MCU?🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Although Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif was a key figure in the first two Thor movies, she was absent from Thor: Ragnarok and ended up being among the half of the universe that was wiped away by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. But thanks to Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, the dusted were snapped back to life, meaning that Sif is somewhere out in the MCU, and now some fans are wondering if Alexander might be reprising the role.

During a recent Q&A, Jaimie Alexander was asked if she can “really ride a horse while wielding a huge sword,” promoting the actress to laugh and answer:

Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that. And I might have to do that again in the future. So hopefully I haven’t lost that gift.

Part of Jaimie Alexander’s time as Lady Sif did indeed involve horseback riding and sword-wielding, occasionally at the same time. And while it’s entirely possible that Alexander could find herself playing a different character in a fantasy setting that requires both those skills, when she says that she “might have to do that again in the future,” it’s understandable why some folks think she’d be referring to playing Sif again.

Alas, when then asked during her Instagram Live broadcast what she’s working on right now, Jamie Alexander responded that she wished she could say, but she would probably “cease to exist” if she provided any details on what’s coming up for her. Knowing Marvel’s penchant for secrecy, a Lady Sif return could certainly qualify for needing to stay mum on her work.

Since 2015, Jaimie Alexander has starred in the NBC series Blindspot, but that show is wrapping up with its fifth and final season later this year, leaving Alexander free for new professional endeavors. It’s not unreasonable to think that her reprising Lady Sif, who last appeared in several episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., could be on the table, especially since Alexander could do so on two fronts right now.

Obviously the first place where Lady Sif could pop back up that comes to mind is Thor: Love and Thunder, which Taika Waititi is returning to direct and co-writing the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Since Sif wasn’t around when Asgard as destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, it’d be great to see her reunite with the God of Thunder and talk about what she’s been up to since we last saw her.

However, there’s also the Loki series that will air next year on Disney (which is offering a free seven-day trial). Since this show is following the alternate timeline Loki who escaped custody in Avengers: Endgame, perhaps his journey through time will see him crossing paths with a different version of Sif.

With Loki currently filming and Thor: Love and Thunder set to begin filming this August, both projects are plausible places for Lady Sif to show up in. Or who knows, maybe she could take part in an MCU adventure that’s not directly related to her Asgardian roots, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For now, this is all just speculation, but hopefully the matter can be cleared up one way or the other sooner rather than later.

Rest assured, if Lady Sif is confirmed to be returning to the MCU, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know about it.