Wainwright goes three, Goldschmidt homers; Cards are tied 1-1 with Mets

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes (29) throws from the bullpen mound on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. —Adam Wainwright became the first Cardinals to work three innings this spring when he did so against the New York Mets on Friday. Although Wainwright allowed some hard contact, he permitted just one run on four singles.First baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s first hit of the spring in four at-bats was an opposite-field home run off New York’s Marcus Stroman in the first inning. Goldschmidt had been nothing for three with three walks.The game went to the fourth tied at 1-1.REYES CUT BACK TO ONE INNINGAlex Reyes, who was thought to be on a starters’ program when spring training began, is slated to work just one inning of relief Friday when the Cardinals play the New York Mets in an exhibition game here.Reyes, who was targeted for two innings in his first outing, had to come out of the game on Tuesday before his first inning was over when his fastball command was spotty and his pitch count had spiraled. Reyes and lefthander Andrew Miller, who will be making his first appearance of the spring, will follow Adam Wainwright and Daniel Ponce de Leon. Zack Thompson, the club’s top draft pick last year, also is targeted for an inning of relief.Manager Mike Shildt, after meeting with third baseman Matt Carpenter on Friday morning, said that Carpenter next would play “Sunday-ish.” Carpenter was scratched from a start on Wednesday because of back tightness and hoped to play Saturday. “(In a) regular-season game you probably would see him in there, but he’s not,” said Shildt.”We’ve got 23 more days, so we’ve got a little more time. He’s in a good place. It wasn’t very serious to begin with and it’s pretty much behind him but we want to keep it that way.”CARDINALS’ LINEUP1. Dexter Fowler dh2. Rangel Ravelo rf3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b4. Yadier Molina c5. Tyler O’Neill lf6. Harrison Bader cf7. Nolan Gorman 3b8. Max Schrock 2b9. Edmundo Sosa ssRH Adam Wainwright p

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Opening-day starter Flaherty hurls two scoreless innings, striking out three. O’Neill cracks long home run. Carlson has two hits, knocking in other run.

Liberatore allows five runs in seventh on three hits, three walks, a balk and a wild pitch. Gant, Helsley, Fernandez, Thompson throw the hitless innings.

Dual baseball performer also will be an analyst for Fox Sports Midwest. After spending time with big leaguers, he will also spend time with minor leaguers.

In one-third os an inning, Reyes walks two, allows two hits and two runs. Cecil also unimpressive. Shortstops DeJong and Munoz homer, drive in six

Bader homers and doubles from leadoff spot. Martinez labors in 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while walking two. Wainwright gives up solo homer in 1 2/3 innings.

Gorman replaces ailing Carpenter (back tightness) at third base, has three hits and three RBIs. Kim pitches two perfect innings in first start.

In one-third os an inning, Reyes walks two, allows two hits and two runs. Cecil also unimpressive. Shortstops DeJong and Munoz homer, drive in six

Bright spot in the 3-1 loss at Braves’ new ballpark: Carlson had a single and two walks, and has reached base in five consecutive plate appearances.

Bader homers and doubles from leadoff spot. Martinez labors in 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while walking two. Wainwright gives up solo homer in 1 2/3 innings.

Bader homers and doubles from leadoff spot. Martinez labors in 1 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while walking two. Wainwright gives up solo homer in 1 2/3 innings.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes (29) throws from the bullpen mound on Friday, Feb. 14,, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com